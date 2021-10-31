In Pics: Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar funeral

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 31st October 2021 9:36 am IST
Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Arjun Sarja pays his last respects to the mortal remains of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Fans carry a Kannada flag as they stand in queue to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Revanth and daughter pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Puneeth at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Telugu film actor Chiranjeevi pays his respects to the mortal remains of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning. (PTI Photo)

