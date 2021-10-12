In pics: Maha Saptami celebrations in Kolkata

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th October 2021 4:23 pm IST
Kolkata: Hindu devotees perform rituals in the water of River Ganga on the occasion of ‘Maha Saptami’ during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Hindu devotees dance as they celebrate ‘Maha Saptami’ during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Hindu devotees dance as they celebrate ‘Maha Saptami’ during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Kolkata: Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of River Ganga on the occasion of ‘Maha Saptami’ during the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button