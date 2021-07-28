In pics: Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th July 2021 9:33 pm IST
New Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives to meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also seen. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the media outside 10 Janpath after meeting with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

