In Pics: Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayer

By PTI|   Updated: 14th May 2021 8:05 pm IST
Chicago : Muslims perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in Morton Grove, Ill. AP/PTI
Dhaka: Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers inside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, May 14, 2021. Eid al-Fitr, festival of breaking of the fast, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.AP/PTI
Bekasi: Muslim gather during Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in in Bekasi , West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, May 13, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Munshiganj: Thousands of people leaving for their native places to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr crowd a ferry at the Mawa terminal ignoring risks of coronavirus infection in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, Thursday, May 13, 2021.AP/PTI
Kabul: CORRECTS PHOTOGRAPHER’S ID – Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, center, attends an Eid al-Fitr prayer at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Eid al-Fitr prayer marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Afghanistan. AP/PTI Photo
Baghdad: Muslims perform Eid prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, May 13, 2021. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslims’ holy fasting month of Ramadan. AP/PTI Photo
Bekasi: Muslims perform Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on a street in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday, May 13, 2021..AP/PTI Photo

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button