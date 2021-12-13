In Pics: PM Modi at Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on board a cruise ship during his visit to Varanasi, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers payers at Kaal Bhairav temple during a visit to his parliamentary constituency, in Varanasi, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. PM Modi is set to inaugurate the redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath corridor. (PTI Photo) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 (PTI Photo) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath corridor during his two-day visit to Varanasi. (PTI Photo) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of redeveloped Kashi Vishwanath corridor during his two-day visit to Varanasi. (PTI Photo) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple in Varanasi, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. PM will inaugurate Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project today. (PTI Photo) Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple in Varanasi, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. PM will inaugurate Phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project today. (PTI Photo)