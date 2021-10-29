In pics: Police remove barricades at Ghazipur border

Ghaziabad: Police barricades being removed from the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in Ghaziabad, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Farmers watch as Delhi Police personnel remove barricades from the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel remove barricades from the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) Ghaziabad: Police barricades being removed from the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in Ghaziabad, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) Ghaziabad: Police barricades being removed from the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in Ghaziabad, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) Ghaziabad: Police barricades being removed from the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in Ghaziabad, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) Ghaziabad: Police barricades being removed from the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, in Ghaziabad, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary)