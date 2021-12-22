In Pics: Protest rally against anti-conversion bill in Bengaluru

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 22nd December 2021 6:53 pm IST
Bengaluru: Police person stand guard as members of Christian community and supporters hold placards during a protest rally against the ‘Anti-Conversion bill’, which was tabled yesterday during the Winter Session of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

