In Pics: Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Tokyo: Naomi Osaka, of Japan, practices for the women's tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. AP\/PTI Tokyo : Members of the India women's field hockey team gather during a training session at Oi Hockey Stadium ahead of the the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP\/PTI Tokyo : Members of the India women's field hockey team cool off during a training session at Oi Hockey Stadium ahead of the the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP\/PTI