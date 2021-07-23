In Pics: Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

By Associated Press|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 23rd July 2021 9:39 am IST
Tokyo: Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, practices at the Ariake Tennis Center ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.AP/PTI
Tokyo: Naomi Osaka, of Japan, practices for the women’s tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo. AP/PTI
Tokyo : Members of the India women’s field hockey team gather during a training session at Oi Hockey Stadium ahead of the the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP/PTI
Tokyo : Members of the India women’s field hockey team cool off during a training session at Oi Hockey Stadium ahead of the the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. AP/PTI

Tags
