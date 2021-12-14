In Pics: Tribute to Jammu and Kashmir police men

Published: 14th December 2021
Srinagar: Policemen pay tribute to their colleague Rameez Ahmad, who was killed in a militant attack last night at Zewan, during a ceremony at District Police Lines, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Three policemen were killed and 11 others were injured in the militant attack Monday. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Senior Police officers shoulder the coffin of their colleague Rameez Ahmad, who was killed in a militant attack last night at Zewan, during a ceremony at District Police Lines, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Three policemen were killed and 11 others were injured in the militant attack Monday. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: A relative pays tribute to Rameez Ahmad, who was killed in a militant attack last night at Zewan, during a ceremony at District Police Lines, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Three policemen were killed and 11 others were injured in the militant attack Monday. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Reasi: BJP leader Ajay Nanda pays tributes to J&K Police personnel Shafiq Ali, who lost his life in Monday’s terrorist attack in Srinagar, at Police Lines, Reasi, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo)

