In pics: Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th September 2021 12:48 pm IST
Zuerich: From right, Norah Jeruto of Kenya, Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya and Mekides Abebe of Ethiopia competein the women's 3000 meters steeplechase during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Zuerich: Johannes Vetter of Germany competes in the men’s Javelin Throw during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Zuerich: Andre De Grasse of Canada and Fred Kerley of the United States compete in the men’s 100 meters race at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Zuerich: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates after winning the women’s 100 meters race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Zuerich: Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrates after winning at the men’s 1500 meters race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Zuerich: Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela reacts after winning the women’s Triple Jump during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Zuerich: Tobi Amusan, right, of Nigeria competes against Nadine Visser, left, of the Netherlands in the women’s 100 meters hurdles race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. AP/PTI Photo

