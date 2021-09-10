In pics: Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics

Zuerich: Johannes Vetter of Germany competes in the men's Javelin Throw during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo Zuerich: Andre De Grasse of Canada and Fred Kerley of the United States compete in the men's 100 meters race at the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo Zuerich: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates after winning the women's 100 meters race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. AP\/PTI Photo Zuerich: Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrates after winning at the men's 1500 meters race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo Zuerich: Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela reacts after winning the women's Triple Jump during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo Zuerich: Tobi Amusan, right, of Nigeria competes against Nadine Visser, left, of the Netherlands in the women's 100 meters hurdles race during the Weltklasse IAAF Diamond League international athletics meeting at the Letzigrund stadium in Zuerich, Switzerland, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. AP\/PTI Photo