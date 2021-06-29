In Pics: Workers search the rubble at Champlain Towers

Updated: 29th June 2021
Surfside: Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. AP/PTI
Surfside : Search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., Sunday, June 27, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday, June 24. AP/PTI
Surfside : A rescue worker pauses to look up at what remains of the Champlain Towers South residential building, Monday, June 28, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday’s fatal collapse. AP/PTI
Death toll rises to 10 at site of collapsed Florida building
Surfside : South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., Monday, June 28, 2021. AP/PTI

