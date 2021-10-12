Inauguration of new COVID-19 ‘mega vaccination center’ today

Hyderabad: The Telangana Department of Health and Family Welfare (DPHW) in partnership with Care India will inaugurate a COVID-19 ‘mega vaccination center’ at the Khajaguda ( GHMC) Sports Complex today at 9.30 am.

The vaccination center will run from 7.00 am to 11.00 pm everyday, and the those eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine can get their shots there. Telangana chief secretary will inaugurate the new center. Prior to this, the Telangana government had held vaccination drives and similar drives to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to as many people as possible.

A day earlier on Monday, DPHW director Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao said that the recovery rate of the COVID-19 infected patients had also gone up in the state. Addressing a press conference, he stated that Telangana is witnessing a “pre-covid virus situation” and added that the state was getting back to normal life .

However, citing the upcoming festival season for the next three months, Dr. Srinivasa Rao urged people in the state to be on alert and take requisite steps. The public must keep following mask mandates, physical distancing and hand sanitising. We urge people to keep taking precautions till December,” Dr. Rao said.