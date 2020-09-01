Incessant rains create flood-like situation in Pak rivers

Islamabad: Incessant rains continued across Pakistan, affecting daily life and creating a flood-like situation in several rivers, while the Met Department on Tuesday forecast more downpour for the next two days.

In Sindh, the flow of water from the Gaj river increased due to the water coming from the Khirthar mountain range, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the Sindh irrigation department, the water level in the Indus river was surging at the three barrages in the province after the incessant rains.

It said that nine canals of the three barrages had been closed due to heavy rainfall.

Because of the rain, the Rawal dam, that provides the water needs for the cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, was filled to the brim.

As a result, the dam’s spillways opened to release 6,000 cusecs of water from it.

There was a risk of flooding in the Sawan River due to the water released from the dam.

Meanwhile, the floods in the Chenab and Jhelum rivers inundated more than 50 villages and settlements.

The Meteorological Department said on Monday that more rains were expected in most parts of the country till Wednesday.

It said that heavy rains might cause urban flooding, floods in canals and landslides in the mountainous areas.

The department has alerted all agencies concerned, especially reservoir operators and water managers, to remain alert in the wake of moderate to heavy rainfall in most parts till Wednesday.

Source: IANS