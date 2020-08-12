Include COVID-19 under ArogyaSri scheme: BJP to TS Govt

By Sameer Updated: 12th August 2020 7:59 am IST
Hyderabad: BJP’s Telangana unit on Tuesday urged the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government to include COVID-19 under the ArogyaSri scheme and start Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

Demand to include COVID-19 under ArogyaSri

Koppu Basha, State President of BJP SC Morcha said, “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should immediately add COVID-19 under the ArogyaSri scheme and start Ayushman Bharat scheme in our state.”

Cornering Rao, he said: “The Chief Minister should be ashamed for showing the wrong death ratio and saying that COVID-19 is not spreading much in the state.”

Free treatment for Dalits

“The government is not able to provide kits to the patients in ICU till date. The government should either include COVID-19 under ArogyaSri or provide free treatment for Dalits in private hospitals. Authorities have to take stringent actions on private hospitals who are charging high amounts,” he added.

Alleging that Rao is ignoring the current COVID-19 situation in the state, Basha said: “There are thousands of people who are suffering from COVID-19 in the state. Poor people are not able to pay the amount they are being charged by private hospitals.”

