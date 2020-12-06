Include SYL canal’s completion in farmers’ demands: Haryana Minister

Gurugram, Dec 6 : Even as the talks between the Centre and farmers on their demands remain inconclusive, Haryana Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Sunday said that the completion of Sutlej Yamuna link (SYL) canal should also be included in the demands.

“We request all people cutting across party lines, who are participating in the farmers’ agitation on the Delhi borders, and all those who are supporting it directly or indirectly, to include SYL canal in the charter of demands so that when farmer leaders hold talks with the Centre, this issue is also discussed,” the Minister said at a press conference here.

The Minister said that the first priority of Haryana farmers should be the completion of the SYL canal and all other issues were secondary since water for irrigation was very important.

“All are doing politics in the name of farmers but we are the sons of farmers and will continue to take decisions in the interests of farmers as and when required. I am a farmer first, and then a minister. I am also with the farmers but for those from Haryana, the biggest issue now is water for irrigation,” Dalal said.

He said that underground water level in seven-eight districts of south Haryana was such that the water table had gone down from 400 feet to 800 feet. “In many areas, there is no water. When there is no water, how will crops be grown? If there is no crop, then the issue of its MSP will have no meaning,” he remarked.

Accusing the opposition parties of “misleading” the farmers, Dalal said that the BJP’s opponents were claiming that the ‘mandi’ system would be abolished, whereas in reality, a big ‘mandi’ would be constructed at Ganaur in Sonepat district at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development help. Another apple market was proposed on 100 to 150 acres of land at Pinjore in Panchkula district and a big flower market in Gurugram district.

“There has been point-wise discussion between farmer leaders and the Centre and a consensus has been reached on some points,” Dalal added.

