Inconsistent opening round for Shubhankar at Hero Open

Birmingham, July 30 : Shubhankar Sharma had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and two double bogeys in the first round at the Hero Open, which is the second event on the UK Swing. The 24-year-old Indian, Chandigarh golfer, paid the penalty of two wayward shots and ended the first day with a one-over 73 in the Hero Open.

Shubhankar had birdies on second, ninth and 12th and an eagle on third. His bogeys came on fourth and 11th and double bogeys came on 10th and 13th at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel & Country Club that saw him drop a bunch of shots.

Spain’s Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez fired a stunning 62 to hold the clubhouse lead on day one, as fellow Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal shot 64. Veteran Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 56-year-old playing his record 707th European Tour event, was five-under through 10 holes with five birdies.

Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark with 66 was third, while Oliver Farr was also six under with two more holes to go.

“Frankly, despite the over par round, I felt I played well. Just the tee shot on 10th and 13th cost me a lot. On 10th, I hit it slightly to the left and then did not have a shot, so chipped out and then missed an up-and-down too. On 13th, the wind took the tee shot a little too much to the left and I lost the ball,” said Shubhankar. “I feel I can get it all back tomorrow.”

He was however pleased with the eagle, “I hit two good shots and holed a 15-footer for eagle. I had two other birdies with nice approach shots.”

On the experience of getting to the UK and spending time in a bubble, he said, “The flight was fine and the immigration was smooth because all the formalities had been done before taking off. At the event, we were tested and we are now in a bubble and meals are just me and my caddie Gurbaaz and we all maintain social distancing.”

