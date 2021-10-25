Increase Assembly Seats in Telugu States: Vinod Kumar to Center

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) Party has demanded to the Central government to increase the Assembly seats in the two Telugu states.

In this regard, the Telangana Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar has also referred to the statement of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah who recently on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir has stated that delimitation of Assembly seats will soon take place in the UT.

He reminded that the Home Minister Shah had earlier said that the delimitation of seats in the two Telugu states will take place before the next elections.

Kumar said that the Prime Minister speaks of “one nation-one rule” policy but has implemented the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir only. He demanded to the Central government to increase the legislative assembly seats in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Kumar said according to section 26(1) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the number of legislative seats in Telangana should increase from 119 to 153. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, the number of seats should rise from 175 to 225. Both the states had been long demanding to increase the number of legislative assembly seats but the Centre has ruled that it is not possible before the next assembly elections. Kumar said that Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao has even raised and discussed this matter with the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister during his earlier visits to New Delhi.