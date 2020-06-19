Increase Covid-19 testing: HC orders to Telangana government

Hyderabad: Citing a need of more covid-19 test to control the spread of virus in the state, Telangana HC ordered to increase the sample testing.

The bench also ordered to implement the guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research.

The bench advised the government to assign fifty four government hospitals as centres for the treatment of covid-19 patients so that people can be treated in these hospitals too beside Gandhi Hospital.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy has directed these through a video conference.

Advocate General B S Prasad submitted a report on the direction of the bench. In the report he informed the bench that, 54 government hospitals were identified as centre for covid-19 treatment which has 2430 isolation wards and 349 ICUs.

He also informed that the ICMR has given permission to 18 private laboratories and hospitals for the treatment and testing for Covid-19. The private hospitals have fixed the rates for testing corona tests.

The Advocate General also informed the bench that RT-PCR test is highly impossible.

The positive cases have increased in the state after the roll-back of lockdown which had been imposed since March 24.

As many as 352 fresh cases of Coronavirus were registered in Telangana State till 9 pm on Thursday while three persons died due to Covid-19. With this increase, the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State has increased to 6,027 while the death toll increased to 195.

Source: Siasat News