Increase in crime rate during TRS regime; Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy today alleged that the percentage of crimes had gone up under the TRS party rule. Stating that they are ready to lodge a complaint against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Minister KTR and the ruling TRS party leaders with central government, he urged rival BJP to extend its support in lodging a complaint with the Center.

Speaking to media persons, he mocked that CM KCT and his son KTR, who promised to transform Telangana state into a Crime free state, had turned the state top in the percentage of the crimes.

Targeting State Home Minister Mahmood Ali , he asked the Home Minister as to what he was doing without visiting the family members of the six year old rape and murder victim. He reminded that minister KTR adopted the Singereni colony area, from where the victim belonged.

Referring to a false tweet made by KTR on his official Twitter handle announcing the arrest of the accused, he demanded KTR to Take action against the police officer who Misled him. Commenting on the illegal drugs trafficking case, he alleged that the state government was not extending any kind of support to the authorities of ED