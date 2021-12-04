IND v NZ: Siraj’s fiery spell reduces New Zealand to 38/6 at tea

Mumbai: Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets for 19 runs as India reduced New Zealand to 38/6 in their first innings at tea on the second day of the second and final Test match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Siraj, brought into the team for this Test in place of the injured Ishant Sharma, struck on the first ball of his second over, bowled superbly on the off-stump, disguising the straight delivery to make early inroads into the New Zealand batting order.

Earlier, New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler in the history of the game to claim all-10 wickets in an innings as India were bowled out for 325 in their first innings.

Brief scores: India 325 all out in 109.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52, Shubman Gill 44, Ajaz Patel 10/119) v New Zealand 38/6 in 16.4 overs (Tom Lathan 10; Mohd Siraj 3/19).