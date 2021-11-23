Ind vs NZ: KL Rahul ruled out of Tests, Suryakumar Yadav named replacement

Kanpur: Team India batsman KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Test series against New Zealand.

He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul’s replacement.

Earlier, India had defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

India’s Test squad:

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.