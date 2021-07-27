Ind vs SL: 2nd T20I postponed as Krunal Pandya tests COVID-19 positive

Colombo: The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday was postponed by a day after visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19.

Krunal, who tested positive on Tuesday morning, has been quarantined and the entire contingent’s RT-PCR test reports are awaited.

“The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India originally scheduled to be played on July 27 has been pushed forward by a day and will now take place on Wednesday, July 28,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

“Following the Rapid Antigen Tests conducted ahead of the match on Tuesday morning, Krunal Pandya was found to be positive. The Medical Teams have identified eight members as close contacts,” the release added.

The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.

“The reports will come in the evening (around 6 pm) and if everyone is in the clear, we can have the match on Wednesday. Maximum among the eight close contacts who are also in mandatory isolation are players,” Shah added.

The match was to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium here. Now there will be back-to-back matches on Wednesday and Thursday.

India won the first T20 international by 38 runs and it is quite baffling as to how Krunal, who has been a part of the strict bio-bubble for the past month, contracted the virus.

The development is also likely to affect the travel plans of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, who were due to join the Indian team in England after this series for an upcoming Test assignment against England next month.

The duo was supposed to link up with the red ball squad in the UK after the completion of the T20 series and it is still not clear whether these two are among the eight, who were in close contact with Krunal.

The third and final T20 is scheduled to be held on Thursday