India: 13 journalists killed in 2020, deaths highest in UP

New Delhi: As many as 13 journalists were killed in 2020 across India, of which Uttar Pradesh recorded 6, a report on Press Freedom by Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) said.

RRAG on Tuesday published its first-ever annual report titled INDIA PRESS FREEDOM REPORT 2020, which revealed that at least 228 press persons (including two cases against media houses) were targeted by state and non-state actors in 2020.

Of them are 12 women as well.

Several laws including IPC, CrPC, UAPA, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act of 2005, Prevention of Atrocities Act, IT Act, POCSO Act, the Official Secrets Act and JJ Act have been invoked by the states to target them, RRAG said.

Out of the total, a maximum number of journalists/media organizations were targeted in Uttar Pradesh (37); followed by Maharashtra (22); Jammu and Kashmir (18); Delhi (15); Karnataka (12); Andhra Pradesh and Tripura (11 each); Tamil Nadu (10); Gujarat, Telangana and West Bengal (8 each).

While 114 journalists were attacked by the non-state actors such as mob, unidentified miscreants, members/ supporters of political parties, etc, or online social media users, 112 scribes and two media houses were targeted by the state agencies.

RRAG also noted 37 journalists were arrested or detained, 64 journalists/media institutions had FIRs registered against them, 13 journalists and one newspaper were issued show-cause notices/ summons by different authorities and 101 journalists were subjected to physical assault/online threats.

With regard to Telangana, RRAG noted that eight journalists have been targeted and four have been arrested from the state.