Tokyo: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain took the bronze medal after she lost the women’s welterweight (64-69kg) semi-final bout to Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist as she stamped her dominance.

Tokyo: India’s Lovlina Borgohain (L) exchanges punches with Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Borgohain lost the match. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Tokyo: India’s Lovlina Borgohain (L) exchanges punches with Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Borgohain lost the match. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Tokyo: India’s Lovlina Borgohain (blue) exchanges punches with Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Borgohain lost the match. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Tokyo: India’s Lovlina Borgohain (blue) exchanges punches with Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Borgohain lost the match. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Tokyo: India’s Lovlina Borgohain (blue) exchanges punches with Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the women’s welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. Borgohain lost the match. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)

Tokyo: India’s Lovlina Borgohain receives a punch from her opponent Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey during the women’s welterweight (64-69kg) category boxing semifinal match, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Aug 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)