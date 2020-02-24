India awaits your arrival: PM Modi to President Trump

A+ A-

New Delhi: Hours ahead of US President Donald Trump’s arrival in India on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

“India awaits your arrival US President Donald Trump. Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations.

See you very soon in Ahmedabad,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted while tagging a post from Trump in which he wrote, “Departing for India with Melania!”

Trump along with First Lady Melania Trump is set to arrive in Ahmedabad today on a two-day visit to India.

On his first visit to India, President Trump will land in Ahmedabad, the largest city in PM Modi’s home state Gujarat.

The first couples of US will be given a grand welcome as they drive to the newly-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium,the world’s largest stadium.

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation, will be in India for around 36 hours. They will visit Ahmedabad, Agra, and Delhi during their stay. This is Trump’s first official visit to India.