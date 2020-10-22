India breaches 77L cases as daily spike declines

New Delhi, Oct 22 : With a fresh spike of 55,839 coronavirus infections and 702 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Thursday stood at 77,06,946. In a respite, India has been registering less than 60,000 fresh cases per day over the last four days.

Out of the total Covid cases, 7,15,812 are currently active, 68,74,518 have been discharged, while 1,16,616 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 88.81 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,17,658 cases, including 42,633 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,69,984 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 9,86,70,363.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.