India can beat coronavirus if.…

Today, the entire nation is facing a tough time due to COVID-19.

The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India reached up to 5,734 on Thursday. Of these, 5,095 are active cases, 166 are dead, one has migrated, while 472 people have been discharged after recovery.

In a video by The Quint, Rohit Khanna explained about the condition of India and how we can defeat the coronavirus through an example of Big and small buckets.

In the video he explained:

India has 1.4 billion people of which a small amount of health care system (Doctors, nurses, hospitals, beds, health equipments).

If the health care system can handle the number of patients easily, people can be treated well and they can be cured and discharged smoothly and efficiently.

If there is sudden rise in the cases or patients, the medical system will come under pressure. This will be uncontrolled to the health care system which can lead to more deaths.

India will come under the same situation which Wuhan in china faced in January, presently Italy, Spain, France, Iran and the USA are facing.

India has 1.4 billions of people and our health care system is short, we are short of beds, ventilators, doctors and nurses and the most personal protective equipment (PPE).

Epidemiologist and Public Health Experts look at the rate at which a country’s rate doubled.

In the USA, the positive cases have doubled every 2-4 days since March. The USA had 124 positive cases on March 3 and in 30 days; they had the worst positive cases over 250,000.

In India, over the last month, it is doubling its positive cases in every 4-5 days. India records just over 40 cases in March which now has risen to over 3500. By the end of April, it can reach 80,000.

Giving the plus points of India he said

India placed early travel bans from countries with high coronavirus numbers.

Enforced social distancing and isolation on those with foreign travel history.

Locating and testing who came in contact with those persons who are diagnosed positive.

India’s minus points

Have limited health care system.

India’s corona testing strategy has also been questioned.

Few testing which is not even uniform.

Urban poor are lining up for food.

Migrant labourers are trying to get back to home. The social distancing becomes among them is impossible.

Lockdown may help in flattening a curve.

What should be the aim of 3-weeks lockdown?

It should expand the healthcare capacity on war footing.

It should arrange more isolation beds, ventilators and more protective gear for all doctors and nurses.

The medical facility should reach the rural India. The first most aim should be increasing the health care system.

