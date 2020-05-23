India to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on May 25 as crescent not sighted

Hyderabad: In India, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on 25th May as crescent was not sighted tonight.

Maulana Qubul Pasha Quadri Shuttari of Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed that on Sunday, it will 30th Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, he added.

Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, Jamia Nizamia said that the decision was taken after getting reports from various places in the country.

It may be mentioned that in Saudi Arabia, Eid will be celebrated on Sunday.

