India completes vaccination of 1.63 Cr beneficiaries

New Delhi, March 3 : The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.63 crore on Wednesday.

The nation-wide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers being inoculated against the virus. Vaccination of the frontline workers began on February 2.

The second leg of the inoculation drive commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

A total of 1,63,14,485 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm on Wednesday.

These include 67,75,619 healthcare workers who have taken the 1st dose and 28,24,311 health care workers who have taken the 2nd dose, 57,62,131 frontline workers (1st dose), 3,277 frontline workers (2nd dose).

About 8,44,884 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 1,04,263 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities have also taken it till now.

Total 6,92,889 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm today, the forty-seventh day of nationwide vaccination.

Out of which, 5,79,366 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,13,523 health care workers and frontline workers received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.