India got ‘real freedom’ in 2014, ‘bheek’ in 1947, says Kangana; Twitter reacts

Mumbai: Controversy’s favourite child Kangana Ranaut is back in news again. This time for her comments on India’s independence. The Bollywood actress was a guest speaker at the Times Now Summit 2021 where she talked about the freedom struggle and stated that India got independence in 1947 as ‘bheek’ (alms) and the ‘real freedom’ came in 2014.

Her video from the summit is being widely shared on Twitter. In a viral clip, she can be heard saying, “Coming back to Savarkar, Lakshmibai, or Netaji Bose…these people knew that the blood will flow but it shouldn’t be Hindustani blood. They knew it. They paid a prize, of course. Woh azaadi nahi thi, woh bheek thi. Aur jo azaadi mili hai woh 2014 mai mili hai (That wasn’t freedom, those were alms. And we got real freedom in 2014.)”

Several netizens are criticising Kangana for her comments, with many slamming the actor for ‘insulting India’s freedom fighters’. Many users even said that her Padma Shri should be taken aback. For the unversed, Kangana was awarded the Padma Shri on November 8. She had said that the award is a reply to all those who question her statements on national issues.

Actor Swara Bhasker reacted to the clip and wrote, “Who are the idiots who are clapping is what I want to know.”

Who are the idiots who are clapping is what I want to know.. https://t.co/LRhbGjHsxF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 10, 2021

BJP MP Varun Gandhi too reacted to the video and exclaimed that whether he should call this idea ‘madness’ or ‘treason’. He tweeted, “Sometimes an insult to the sacrifice and penance of Mahatma Gandhi, something showing respect to his killer and now this disdain for the sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters starting from Mangal Pandey to Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji and more. Should I call this thought process madness or treason.”

कभी महात्मा गांधी जी के त्याग और तपस्या का अपमान, कभी उनके हत्यारे का सम्मान, और अब शहीद मंगल पाण्डेय से लेकर रानी लक्ष्मीबाई, भगत सिंह, चंद्रशेखर आज़ाद, नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस और लाखों स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की कुर्बानियों का तिरस्कार।



इस सोच को मैं पागलपन कहूँ या फिर देशद्रोह? pic.twitter.com/Gxb3xXMi2Z — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) November 11, 2021

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dear @vineetjaintimes your channel @TimesNow needs to carry an advisory that the views shared by Kangana Ranaut on India’s freedom struggle & freedom as “bikhari” are wrong & her ignorant fantasy. Specially since Navika Kumar chose not to correct her on air — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) November 11, 2021

Little knowledge is worst than no knowledge..

Sycophant Kangana Ranaut https://t.co/4G6cm6ZOnf — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) November 11, 2021

The President must exercise power conferred upon him under Rule 10 👇and cancel Kangana Ranaut’s Padma Shri for the disgusting bheek mey mili azaadi comment.



RT if you agree. pic.twitter.com/XT2qVFWLkR — Karam Komireddy (@KaramKomi) November 11, 2021

#KanganaRanaut who is awarded with #PadmaShree has insulted India's freedom movement calling it "bhik".



She doesn't deserve civilian award. She is an embarrassment. https://t.co/t061TU6dBJ — deepali desai (@desaideepali) November 10, 2021

Kangana saying outrageous, shameful, sickening things is on expected lines. But the people clapping when our freedom fighters and martyrs were being insulted are not nationalists as they claim. They are traitors of the worst kind. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) November 10, 2021

Kangana Ranaut has disrespected thousands of martyrs of Indian freedom struggle. She has disrespected the crores of people who fought against the British.



Legal action must be taken against her. — Amey Tirodkar (@ameytirodkar) November 10, 2021

Kangana Ranaut has insulted the martyrdom of countless Indians by calling India’s freedom in 1947 as Bheekh. I request the Hon’ble President of India to reconsider the Honour given to her



She must apologise for her derogatory words@TimesNow @ANI @republic @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/mmo64IBGPR — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 11, 2021

Kangana Ranaut abused millions of freedom fighters and their sacrifices today.



She is a traitor. — Simran Waliya (@simran_waliya) November 10, 2021