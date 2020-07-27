India hands over 10 diesel locomotives to Bangladesh

New Delhi: India on Monday handed over 10 broad-gauge diesel locomotives to Bangladesh, strengthening the neighbouring country’s railway infrastructure.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flagged off the locomotives online in the presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and several dignitaries from across the border.

The physical location of the handover was the Gede station of the Eastern Railways in West Bengal’s Nadia district and the receiving station was Darshana in Bangladesh.

Source: IANS