India has lost a brilliant leader: Kohli mourns Pranab’s death

New Delhi, Aug 31 : India captain Virat Kohli was among several prominent cricketers who mourned the passing away of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday evening.

Kohli, who is presently in Dubai with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), said in a tweet that India had lost a brilliant leader. “The nation has lost a brilliant leader. Saddened to hear about the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. My sincere condolences to his family,” Kohli tweeted.

“Rest in Peace #PranabMukherjee ji. An inspiring figure to the nation. My condolences are with his loved ones,” tweeted India’s limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who is leading defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians. The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE.

Former India captain and spin great Anil Kumble tweeted: “Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. May his soul rest in peace.”

Batting ace V.V.S. Laxman said in a tweet: “My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee. May his soul attain sadgati.”

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the demise of our former President, Shri #PranabMukherjee! He was a great leader and served our country in many ways! Condolences to friends and family! Rest in Peace!”

“My heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri #PranabMukherjee. May his soul rest in peace,” tweeted India off-spinner R. Ashwin.

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi 21 days ago and had been critical following a brain surgery.

