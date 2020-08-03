India hires US lobbying firm to get positive opinion over abrogation of A 370

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in the United States has hired Cornerstone Government Affairs, an American lobbying firm – a person on behalf of a client – on a three-month contract in an effort to build a positive opinion in US.

The move comes about a month-and-a-half after government was criticized for its decision to revoke special status for J&K under Article 370 in a US Congressional hearing.

According to a copy of the contract filed with the US Justice Department, the Cornerstone will provide strategic counsel, tactical planning and government relations assistance on policy matters before the U.S. Government, the U.S. Congress, and select state governments, as well as academic institutions and think-tanks . The contract is worth $40,000 per month.

Cornerstone has a strong track record of lobbying in the White House, US Congress members and committees and different branches of the US administration, including US Trade Representatives’ (YSTR) office, Homeland Security, Defence, Treasury, as said by the Indian Express.

While on one side India is facing tough questions from US Congress members on Kashmir, on the other side the country faces scrutiny on H1B visa issues from several US Congress members. Lobbying firm come to relief in such situations.

Cornerstone Global Affairs is located in downtown Washington DC. It was founded in 2002 as a bipartisan public affairs firm.

Cornerstone has represented several commercial interests — from Boeing to Citigroup, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, US Rice Producers Association, among others — and even some universities, such as University of Chicago and University of Maryland.

The firm in the Donald Trump administration took in $9.26 million for its advocacy work throughout the beginning of 2017.