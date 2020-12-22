India, Japan review security situation in Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi, Dec 22 : Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo on Tuesday reviewed the prevailing security situation and the need for a free and open maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region.

Rajnath Singh, in a telephonic conversation with Nobuo, congratulated him on his appointment as Minister of Defence and expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries in spite of the limitations imposed by Covid-19.

“The two ministers exchanged views on the security situation in the region and the need for a free and open maritime order based on the rule of law,” the Defence Ministry said.

They expressed satisfaction at the signing of the Agreement on Reciprocal Provision of Supplies and Services in further promoting defence ties between the two countries.

During the telephonic conversation, the ministers reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further elevate engagements between their armed forces under the framework of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The ministers also agreed that in the recent past, both countries have made notable strides in defence industry and technology cooperation and look forward to even greater progress in this field.

Both the ministers also welcomed the successful conduct of Jimex 2020, Malabar 2020 and also the recent successful visit of the Japan Air Self Defense Force (JASDF) chief to India.

JASDF Chief of Staff, General Izutsu Shunji arrived in India on December 9 on an invitation from IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria.

They also discussed the scope for enhancement of joint exercises and training. Broader cooperation for strengthening the collective response to contingencies was also discussed.

