India logs 10,929 fresh COVID cases

New Delhi: India on Saturday reported 10,929 fresh Covid-19 cases, 14.2 % lower than Friday’s overall infections, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Also in the last 24 hours, a total of 392 fresh fatalities were recorded which increased the nationwide death toll to 4,60,265.

The recovery of 12,509 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,37,37,468. Presently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.23 percent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload stands at 1,46,950 and the number of active cases presently constitutes 0.43 percent of the country’s total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020. Also in the same period, a total of 8,10,783 tests were conducted across the country.

India has so far conducted over 61.39 crore cumulative tests. Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.27 percent has remained less than 2 percent for the last 43 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 1.35 percent, which has also remained below 2 percent for the last 33 days and less than 3 percent for 68 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 20,75,942 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 107.92 crores as of Saturday morning. This has been achieved through 1,09,36,027 sessions.