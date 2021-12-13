India logs 7,350 Covid-19 cases, 202 deaths

New Delhi: India registered 7,350 fresh Covid-19 cases and 202 fatalities in the last 24 hrs, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said on Monday.



With the fresh fatalities, the nationwide death toll climbed to 4,75,636.



The recovery of 7,973 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,41,30,768. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.37 percent, the highest since March 2020.



The active caseload stands at 91,456, the lowest in 561 days. Active cases account for 0.26 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020.



Also in the same period, a total of 8,55,692 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total number to over 65.66 crore.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.69 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 29 days.



The daily positivity rate stands at 0.86 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 70 days and less than 3 per cent for 105 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 19,10,917 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 133.17 crore as of Monday morning.



This has been achieved through 1,38,93,021 sessions.



More than 17.83 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the Ministry added.



