India lose Gill, Pujara in first session of 2nd day at MCGA

By IANS|   Published: 27th December 2020 9:03 am IST
India lose Gill, Pujara in first session of 2nd day at MCGA

Melbourne, Dec 27 : India lost the wickets of opener Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara and went to lunch on the second day of the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) at 90 for three.

India, resuming at 36 for one, moved to 61 before Gill edged one behind off Pat Cummins. The young India opener fell for a 65-ball 45.

Cummins then got rid of Pujara (17) in his next over, having him caught behind too with captain Tim Paine taking a one-handed, diving catch. India were suddenly 64 for three.

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari then added unbeaten 26 off 80 balls for the fourth wicket to steady Indian innings.

READ:  'Tyger Tyger, burning bright': Anand Mahindra shares video of tiger stalking elephant

Australia were all out for 195 in the first innings on Saturday, the first day of the Boxing Day Test.

Brief scores: Australia 195 all out vs India 90/3 (S Gill 45, C Pujara 17, P Cummins 2/26, M Starc 1/23)

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 27th December 2020 9:03 am IST
Back to top button