India may not lift lockdown until September: Study

NEW DELHI: The current lockdown in India imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic might get extended till the middle of September.

According to a new study conducted by American consultancy firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), India may start lifting COVID-19 restrictions only between the fourth week of June and second week of September, the report says.

Moneycontrol on Friday quoted the BCG report that states that the delay in lifting restrictions is primarily due to challenges such as the preparedness of the overall health system and public policy effectiveness, paper said.

By the third week of June, India is likely to witness a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases, the report warned.

PM Modi announced a countrywide lockdown for a period of 3 weeks, starting March 25 in line with restrictions imposed by other countries.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday that the total number of confirmed cases in India crossed the 2,300-mark with the death toll reaching 56.

