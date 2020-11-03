India on course to become 5-trillion-dollar economy by 2024: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 3 : The BJP presented latest economic data on Tuesday to claim that not only is the economy of the country back on track but is on an upward surge. BJP’s spokesperson for economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal cited GST collections of October among other indicators to reiterate his party’s position that India is still on course to become a 5-trillion-dollar economy by 2024.

“Some figures for October show that India’s economy is moving in the right direction. The October, 2020 collections of GST have been above Rs 1 lakh crore. This indicates that our economy is back on track,” announced Agarwal in a BJP press conference.

He also added that PMI is an important indicator of the economy. “Its index registered 58.9 per cent in October. This is such a big increase in the last 13 years,” he remarked.

The BJP was on the backfoot since the nationwide lockdown drastically curtailed government’s GST collection and shut down industries. The opposition, mainly the Congress party regularly targeted the BJP and the government over job losses. Now, with the economy opened up, these new figures have given confidence to both the government as well as the ruling party.

“Our PM and FM aren’t resting on all the positive economic indicators so far and are working very hard to make the numbers even better for November,” he said. He went a step ahead and reiterated that the government is “still working towards” its target of turning India into a $5 trillion economy by 2024.

Saying that the government is committed to reforms, Agarwal added, “Reforms in agriculture and labour laws will help the economy further. Industrial policy, retail trade policy, logistical policy and more have been transformed under Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The auction process of coal blocks will also begin soon.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.