India, Pakistan armies exchange Diwali sweets on LoC

By IANS|   Updated: 4th November 2021 6:44 pm IST

Srinagar: The Indian and Pakistani armies on Thursday exchanged Diwali sweets at two points on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

Defence sources said the customary exchange of Diwali sweets took place between the two armies at the Aman Setu bridge near the Kaman post in Uri sector of the LoC.

The other point of exchange was Tithwal on the Kishenganga River in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district.

“The exchange of sweets was done as a gesture of promoting peace, harmony and compassion in the true spirit of the festival,” the army said.

“The events have been held when both the armies have been strictly following the Ceasefire Agreement on Line of Control.”

