India reports 30,548 new COVID-19 cases, 435 deaths

Syed AzamPublished: 16th November 2020 10:12 am IST
New Delhi: India’s daily coronavirus cases tally continues to dip further as only 30,548 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Monday.

India reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for the ninth continuous day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The country’s COVID-19 tally reached 88,45,127 including 4,65,478 active cases and 82,49,579 recoveries. The cumulative death toll reached 1,30,070 after 435 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

However, it is pertinent to mention that only 8,61,706 samples were tested on Sunday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). A total of 12,56,98,525 samples tested for COVID-19 up to November 15.

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday informed that the recovery rate has improved to 93.09 per cent.

Maharashtra has the highest number of active COVID-19 patients with 85,889, followed by Kerala with 74,922 and Delhi with 39,990.

Source: ANI

