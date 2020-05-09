India reports 3,320 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: With 3,320 coronavirus cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 cases rose to 59,662 on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Active cases

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 39,834 while the number of cured/discharged/migrated stands at 17,847.

The country has reported 1,981 deaths so far, added the Ministry.

Maharashtra records highest number of cases

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 19, 063 followed by Gujarat with 7,402 cases and Delhi with 6,318 cases.

Meanwhile, the country continues to remain in a lockdown slated to end on May 17.

Source: ANI

