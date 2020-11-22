India reports less than 50K new corona cases for 15 straight days (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 22 : India reported less than 50,000 new single-day coronavirus cases for the 15th consecutive day on Sunday as its total tally reached 90,95,806.

With 45,209 new cases and 43,493 more patients discharged in last 24 hours, the country’s active cases totalled 4,40,962, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said. As many as 85,21,617 persons have recovered so far from the disease.

In all 501 more fatalities in the last 24 hours took its death toll to 1,33,227.

The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-mark was November 7.

While India’s recovery rate is 93.69 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.46 per cent, the data said.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 80,878 active cases and 46,573 deaths so far. The recoveries in the state total 16,47,004.

Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka also reported high number of cases, while states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal witnessed a surge in infection too.

According Indian Council of Medical Research data, 10,75,326 more samples were tested on Saturday. So far, 13,17,33,134 samples have been tested across the country.

For the second day in a row, recovered patients outnumbered new infections by 1,084 in Delhi, yet the number of fatalities remained a cause of worry.

The national capital reported 5,879 new infections and 6,963 more recoveries in the last 24 hours. However, Delhi’s fatalities totalled 111, Delhi government data showed.

Across the world, 5,80,95,887 persons were infected across 191 nations, of which the maximum numbers were in the US. The global coronavirus death toll totalled 13,79,839, with maximum reported in the US (2,55,830).

TUS remains the worst-hit country with 1,20,88,409 corona cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.

