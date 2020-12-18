India rise to 53rd on FIFA women’s football rankings

Zurich, Dec 18 : India moved two places to 53rd on the FIFA rankings for women’s international football, the sport’s global governing body announced on Friday.

India gained from Belarus’s fall to 56 from 53, which is the biggest drop by ranks. India are tied with South Africa for the spot ahead of Venezuela who rose to 55.

Meanwhile, top ranked United States of America (USA) will see out 2020 at the top of the global standings with their highest points total for over six years. Germany and France remain second and third respectively.

The most significant point-increase (+37) came from Malta, who ascended 16 places thanks in particular to away wins in Georgia (114th) and Israel (68th).

This was the final rankings released this year.

