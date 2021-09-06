India, Saudi Arabia left out of Afghanistan’s formation ceremony

Hyderabad: After declaring a ‘complete capture’ of the Panjshir valley, the Taliban has entered the final stages of forming the next government in Afghanistan.

Media sources claimed that the government formation in Afghanistan is in the final stage and that the Taliban has invited Pakistan, Turkey, Qatar, Russia, China, and Iran to the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan formation ceremony but snubbed India and Saudi Arabia.

While there is no clarity on when the ceremony will take place, the speculation is that it will be held soon.

“The War has ended”

Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated in a press conference in Kabul on Monday that the ‘war has ended’ and they hope to have a stable Afghanistan.

“Anyone who takes up arms is the enemy of the people and the country,” he added.

Mujahid further stated that the people should know that the invaders will never reconstruct Afghanistan and that it is the responsibility of the Afghan people to do it themselves.

The Taliban also stated that technical teams from Qatar, Turkey, and a United Arab Emirates company are working to restart operations in Kabul airport.

The declaration of victory in Panjshir Valley, the last fort held by a group of armed anti-Taliban forces marked the complete takeover by the Taliban or ‘The Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan.’

Mullah Hasan Akhund to lead the new government

Taliban co-founder Mullah Hasan Akhund is set to lead a new Afghan government.

“Ameerul Momineen Sheikh Hibatullah Akhunzada had himself proposed Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund as Raees-e-Jamhoor, or raees-ul-wazara or the new head state of Afghanistan. Mullah Baradar Akhund and Mullah Abdus Salam will work as his deputies,” a senior Taliban leader told The News International.

The report said three Taliban leaders confirmed Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund’s nomination.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund is presently head of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body, Rehbari Shura or leadership council. He worked for 20 years as head of Rehbari Shura and is a religious leader rather than a military man.

Haibatullah Akhunzada, the Taliban’s supreme religious leader will focus on religious matters and governance within the framework of Islam, PTI quoted from another Taliban source.