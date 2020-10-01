India server market revenue declines 22.3% in Q2: IDC

New Delhi, Oct 1 : The overall server market in India witnessed a year-over-year (YoY) decline of 22.3 per cent in terms of vendor revenue to reach $272 million in the April-June period versus $350.2 million in the same period last year, the International Data Corporation (IDC) said in a report on Thursday.

In Q2, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) emerged as the top vendor in the India x86 server market with a revenue share of 30.3 per cent and a revenue of $70.6 million.

The x86 server market accounts for 85.6 per cent of the overall server market in terms of revenue.

Key wins for HPE came from telecom vendors, IT and IT enabled Services (IT eS) companies, high-tech semiconductor manufacturing companies, and banking organisations.

Dell Technologies was at second spot with a revenue share of 22.9 per cent and a revenue of $53.4 million.

Dell Technologies picked up large orders from IT and ITeS customers, manufacturing companies, telecom vendors, and banks.

At number three is Cisco with a revenue share of 10 per cent and a revenue of $23.2 million. Lenovo came in fourth accounting for a revenue share of 7.2 per cent and a revenue of $16.7 million, according to the latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker, Q2 2020.

“During 2020Q2, the server market witnessed lack of spend across major verticals, but this was offset by spike in the spend from global public cloud service providers,” Harshal Udatewar, Market Analyst, Server, IDC India, said in a statement.

“The trend of enterprises moving towards SaaS (software-as-a-service) based solutions was also observed to ensure business continuity.”

Overall, the x86 server market in terms of revenue declined YoY by 26 per cent to reach $232.9 million in Q2 from $314.8 million in Q2 2019.

“We expect market to show signs of recovery in the form of on-going projects, tech refresh, and greenfield projects in H2 2020,” Udatewar said.

The non-x86 server market grew YoY by 10.3 per cent to reach $39.1 million revenue, in Q2 2020.

IBM continues to dominate the market, accounting for 69.1 per cent of revenue share, during Q2 with a revenue of $27 million, IDC said.

HPE came at second position followed by Oracle with a revenue share of 25.2 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively, said the report.

Source: IANS

