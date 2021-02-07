India stands with its friends, says Jaishankar as Indian-made vaccines arrive in Afghanistan

Kabul: India will always stand with its friends, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as a consignment of Indian-made vaccines arrived in Afghanistan on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said “Made in India vaccines reach Afghanistan. Stand with our friends, always.”

As part of its humanitarian gesture, India on Sunday sent COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan by a Mumbai-Delhi-Kabul Air India flight.

Till now, India has supplied Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

Source: ANI