India successfully test fires Brahmos missile form navy ship

New Delhi, Oct 18 : India successfully test fires Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer on Sunday.

“Brahmos, the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test fired today on 18th October 2020 from Indian Navy’s indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Sea,” the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in a statement.

The missile hit the target successfully with pin-point accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex manoeuvres.

Brahmos as ‘prime strike weapon’ will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets at long ranges, thus making the destroyer another lethal platform of Indian Navy.

The highly versatile Brahmos has been jointly designed, developed and produced by India and Russia.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, BrahMos and Indian Navy for the successful launch.

Chairman DRDO G. Satheesh Reddy, congratulated the scientists and all personnel of DRDO, BrahMos, Indian Navy and industry for the successful feat.

He stated that Brahmos missiles will add to the capabilities of Indian Armed Forces in many ways.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.