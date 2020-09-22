India to harvest record 144.52 MT of foodgrains in Kharif 2020-21

New Delhi, Sep 22 : The government has pegged a record production of foodgrains at 144.52 million tonnes in the ongoing Kharif season, as per the first advance estimates of production of major Kharif crops for 2020-21 (July-June) released on Tuesday by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

The assessment of production of different crops is based on the data received from the states and validated with the information available from other sources.

As per the first advance estimates, production of foodgrains has been pegged at 144.52 million tonnes this Kharif season which is a record. The government has estimated the production of rice at 102.36 million tonnes in the current Kharif season, which is also a record.

The production of nutri/coarse cereals has been pegged at 32.84 million tonnes and maize at 19.88 million tonnes this Kharif season. Output of pulses has been estimated at 9.31 million tonnes and among the Kharif pulses, production of tur has been estimated at 4.04 million tonnes.

Production of Kharif oilseeds has been pegged at 25.73 million tonnes, of which production of groundnut has been estimated at 9.54 million tonnes, which is a record.

Among the major oilseeds, production of soyabean has been estimated at 13.58 million tonnes. Production of cotton has been pegged at 37.12 million bales (of 170 kg each) and jute and mesta at 9.66 million bales (of 180 kg each).

Production of sugarcane has been estimated at 399.83 million tonnes as per the production estimates.

