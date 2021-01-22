India to resume limited processing of all visa categories from Feb 1: US Embassy

Washington: From February 1, India will resume limited processing of all visa categories, including student visas, H1-B, H4, L-1, L-2, C1/D, and B1/B2 visas, said the US Embassy in India on Friday.

It further said, “Our capacity is limited, however, to maintain the safety of our customers and staff. Once consulates are able to do so, they will likewise expand services.”

The US government in June had suspended the entry of several non-immigrant visa categories till December due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this decision was soon rescinded in the month of August.

Source: ANI